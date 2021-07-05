Timo Werner Introduced as Chelsea Goalkeeper at Austrian Grand Prix

German frontman Timo Werner’s first season at Chelsea was a bit of a hot and cold affair, as the striker has been criticised for his lack of goals for both his club and country over the last year. His propensity to spurn goalscoring opportunities came under heavy scrutiny but a new season awaits and Werner would be eager to prove his doubters wrong.

With Germany crashing out of Euro 2020, Werner decided to attend the Austrian Grand Prix where on Sunday he had an awkward moment when mistakenly introduced as a goalkeeper during a TV interview.

Werner is on his holidays after Germany were knocked out of the European Championships by England on Tuesday night at Wembley.

He was attending this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, where he agreed to be interviewed by Sky Sports on the grid just before the start of the race.

According to a goal.com report, the TV channel’s presenter made an error and called him the “Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper". The Chelsea star simply shook it off and continued the conversation as normal.

Unfortunately, for Werner, the internet lit up after this mistaken identity blunder went viral on the social media.

Twitter users couldn’t help but poke fun at the blunder

Later in the interview, when he was asked if England can go all the way, Werner said, “Yes, I think so. After yesterday, of course, a brilliant game for them."

His reference was to England’s resounding 4-0 victory over Ukraine in quarterfinals of the European Championship.

“I think at the end, they were the better team in the game on Tuesday. So, they have all that they need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best,” he added.

Werner will be hoping to come back stronger after his difficult debut season in England that also saw him go onto win the Champions League. The German bagged 12 goals and 15 assists for Chelsea during the 2020-21 season and will be keen to perform better at Stamford Bridge when the season begins next month.

Premier League giants Chelsea are due to return to pre-season training on Monday, but Werner was given an extended period off to recover due to his involvement in the Euro 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here