TIR vs MT Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020 WSG Swarovski Tirol Vs SV Mattersburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

WSG Swarovski Tirol will be facing SV Mattersburg in their upcoming fixture in Austrian League 2020 on Tuesday, June 9. The match will begin at 10 pm and will be played at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck.

In terms of the points table, WSG Swarovski Tirol is at 5th spot, while SV Mattersburg is placed at number 3. Till now TIR has managed to score 10 points out of 24 matches, while MT has 13 points in its kitty.

The last match that WSG Swarovski Tirol played was against SC Rheindorf Altach. Result of the match was a draw as both the teams had managed to score one goal each.

SV Mattersburg, on the other hand, had won the last match that it played against FC Admira Wacker Modling. MT had managed to score two goals while the losing team did not score any.

Austrian League 2020 WSG Swarovski Tirol Probable XI vs SV Mattersburg: F Oswald (GK), F Koch, B Soares, D Guggaing, F Adjei, C Walch, F Rieder, T Petsos, M.Svoboda, K Yeboah, Z Dedic

Austrian League 2020 SV Mattersburg Probable XI vs WSG Swarovski Tirol: M Kuster (GK); A Farinas, T Mahrer, A Holler, D Nemeth; A Gruber, F Hart, A Kuen, P. Erhardt, P Salomon; M Pusic.