TIR vs POL Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, Tirol Vs St. Polten Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tirol (TIR) will roll out the carpet for relation-hit St. Polten (POL) on Tuesday, June 2, in the upcoming game of Austrian League 2019-20. The Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten will be played at Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck. In their previous outing, Tirol fixture with Salzburg ended in a draw. Both sides scored one goal each. Meanwhile, St.Polten managed to keep a clean sheet with a 2-1 win over LASK. The Robert Ibertsberger-led St. Polten will produce a similar show in their away fixture. The kick off time for Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten is 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The hosts led by Thomas Silberberger are 4th on the points table with 9 points, whereas St. Polten are bottom-placed with eight points.

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Prediction: TIR vs POL Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Captain: Dedic

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Vice captain: Pranter

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Goalkeeper: Christoph Reifer

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Striker: Zlatko Dedic, Pak Kwang-Ryong

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Defender: Sebastian Santin, Michael Svodoba, David Gugganig and Julian Golles

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Vs St. Polten Dream11 Midfielder: Benjamin Pranter, Clemens Walch, Daniel Luxbacher, Cory Burke

Austrian League 2019-20 Tirol Probable Lineup Vs St. Polten : Ferdinand Oswald, Michael Svoboda, David Gugganig, Julian Gölles, Benjamin Pranter, Florian Rieder, Felix Adjei, Clemens Walch, Sebastian Santin, Zlatko Dedic, Lukas Grgic

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Probable Lineup Vs Tirol : Christoph Riegler, Luan, Luca Meisl, Sandro Ingolitsch, Daniel Drescher, Daniel Luxbacher, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Issiaka Ouédraogo