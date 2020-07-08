TKY vs KAW Dream11 Team Prediction J League FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Tokyo, the second team on the point table, will welcome Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday July 8. The match will be played at the Aginomoto Stadium, Tokyo.

TKY were on the winning side in their last match. The team defeated Kashiwa Reysol on July 4 by a score of 1-0. Till now, FC Tokyo have not lost any match and have managed to score six points.

KAW, on the other hand, are placed at number 6 on the point table with a total of four points in their kitty.In their last outing, KAW defeated Kashima Antlers 2-1.

The J League FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale fixture will commence from 4 PM.

TKY vs KAW Dream11 Tips and Predictions, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale J League Dream11 Team

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Captain: D Oliviera

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Vice Captain: T Hasegawa

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Goalkeeper: J Sung-ryong

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Defenders: K Noborizato, S Taniguchi, R Ogawa, T Watanabe

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Midfielders: T Hasegawa, A Lenaga, K Higashi, Y Takahagi

J League TKY vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, FC Tokyo vs Kawasaki Frontale Strikers: D Oliviera, L Damiao

TKY vs KAW J League FC Tokyo Probable XI vs Kawasaki Frontale: Akihiro Hayashi; Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Tsuyoshi Watanabe; Keigo Higashi, Leandro, Shuto Abe, Yojiro Takahagi; Adailton, Diego Oliveira

TKY vs KAW J League Kawasaki Frontale Probable XI vs FC Tokyo: Jung Sung-ryong; Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato, Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi; Ao Tanaka; Ryota Oshima, Yasuto Wakisaka, Akihiro Iegaga; Leandro Damiao, Tatsuya Hasegawa