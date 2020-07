TNJ vs SHG Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League 2020, Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC - Playing IX, Football Fantasy Tips

Tianjin Teda (TNJ) will play host to Shanghai SIPG FC (SHG) on July 27, Monday in the matchday 1 fixture of the Chinese Super League 2020. This will be the inaugural match for both sides and they will be eyeing to open The Chinese Super League Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC will be played at Kunshan Stadium.

The kick-off time for Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC is 5:05 pm (IST).

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FCDream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 TNJ vs SHG Dream11 Team

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FCDream11 Captain: Hulk

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC Dream11 Vice-captain: Zhao Honglue

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FCDream11 Goalkeeper: Yan Junling

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FCDream11 Defenders: Lei Tenglong, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC Dream11 Midfielder: Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Piao Taoyu

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC Dream11 Striker: Hulk, Sandro Wagner, Johnathan

Chinese Super League 2020 Tianjin Teda Probable XI vs Chinatrust Brothers: Du Jia, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Bai Yuefeng, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Frank Acheampong, Sandro Wagner, Johnathan

Chinese Super League 2020 Shanghai SIPG FC Probable XI vs Tianjin Teda: Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk