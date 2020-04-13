To All Our Sikh Supporters: Liverpool Extend Wishes to Fans on Vaisakhi

London: Premier League football club Liverpool on Monday extended greetings to all their Sikh supporters on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to say 'Happy Khalsa Vaisakhi Day' to all our Sikh supporters celebrating today and we wish you a safe holiday," the club said in a statement released on their official website.

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a historical and religious festival in India, celebrated especially in Punjab. It is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and also marks the formation of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said in Hindi, Odia and English: "Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May the festival of new aspirations bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life."

All sporting leagues, including the Premier League, remain suspended due to coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 1,00,000 lives so far across the world.

