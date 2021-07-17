CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics: Germany Football Team Walk Off in Friendly After Alleged Racist Abuse

German defender Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused (Twitter)

Germany begin their Olympic Group D campaign against Brazil on July 22, while Honduras will take on Romania in their Group B opener.

The German men’s Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team said was a misunderstanding.

“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused," the national team said on Twitter

Germany’s Olympic soccer coach and former international Stefan Kuntz added “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

first published:July 17, 2021, 18:37 IST