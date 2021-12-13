Tom Holland Meets Lionel Messi, Visits Paris Saint-Germain to Promote Spiderman: No Way Home

British actor Tom Holland is presently in Paris promoting his next film Spider-Man: No Way Home slated to be released on December 16. The 25-year-old actor recently shot photos in the Parc des Princes stadium and in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room while dressed as Spider-Man, with Lionel Messi and Neymar’s shirts in the background.

Lead actors of the movie, Holland and Zendaya were among the special invitees for the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which took place in Paris last week wherein Lionel Messi received his seventh Ballon d’Or award. Messi finished with 613 points, 33 more than Robert Lewandowski who finished in the second-place. Argentina’s first Copa America title since 1993 was led by the 34-year-old forward, making it the primary reason for Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or victory. It also makes him the the first PSG player to ever lift the prestigious Golden Ball.

When the 25-year-old actor met Ballon d’Or winner, he was enthralled by the PSG forward. The following is avideo of their interaction:

With 42 points from 17 games, PSG is presently in first place in Ligue 1. Rennes is in second place with 31 points, followed by Marseille (29) and Montpellier (28) in fourth place.

PSG qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season after finishing second in Group A, behind Manchester City.

After signing Messi during the summer transfer window, the French club will be aiming for the Champions League crown this season. Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer after failing to sign a contract extension due to financial difficulties.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). In addition, it marks the 27th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Benedict Wong are confirmed to be starring in the film.

