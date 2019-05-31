Take the pledge to vote

Tomislav Rogic is the Best Goalkeeping Coach I have Worked With: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was all praise for Indian men's football team goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic, saying that he is the best he's ever worked it.

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: India's first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu says Tomislav Rogic is the best goalkeeping coach he has trained under.

Rogic, who has been training the Indian goalkeepers for the King's Cup has worked with clubs like Shaktar Donetsk, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Club Brugge in the past.

"He is the best I have ever worked with in the National team set-up, and even Club Football in India," Gurpreet said.

On the current Croatian recruit, Gurpreet said, "His experience, and most importantly his ability says it all. I can say with full confidence, especially after I was fortunate enough to experience it in Europe that he is someone of the highest level.

"He is a class apart. I am sure anyone who will train under him will immensely benefit from him in becoming a better goalkeeper."

Gurpreet is the first Indian to play in a Europa League qualifier.

Asked what value addition has Rogic been able to incorporate into the goalkeeping department, Gurpreet said, "He comes from the level which we all Indian goalkeepers aspire to reach. The level of intensity in training, the speed of his training is right up there.

"For me to match it every day, to be in that kind of top notch training in this camp has been an exceptional experience indeed.

"In fact, right on the first day itself, we realised that this camp will be going to be far more different. We gauged, that this man is special, and this is what we need to get to reach to the next level as goalkeepers.

Gurpreet, who has been manning the post for some years now, rated Rogic at the top as goalkeeping coach.

"From my experience of having trained with the National Team, and even at the Club level, he stays right at the top. It is so good to have someone who finally knows how to push you the right manner, and show to us what more we can do, and in which manner.

With all due respect to all other coaches whom I have trained under in India, or at the national team, they have all tried their best, contributed and made us better. But Tomislav is on a different level. You want to grasp as much as you can.
