TON vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Tondela vs Aves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tondela FC will be up against Aves at the Estádio João Cardoso on Friday, June 12, in the Portuguese League. The Portuguese League Tondela vs Aves match is scheduled to begin at 01:45 AM. It was earlier last week when the Primeira Liga decided to resume the season after a break of more than two months due to the spread of novel coronavirus. Currently on 14th spot, Tondela have 26 points from 25 matches, whereas Aves are struggling with just 13 points in their kitty. They have managed to win just four games in the entire season.

In their only fixture played after the league had resumed, Tondela brought the match against Benfica to a draw. Meanwhile, Aves lost their last outing against Belenenses.

TON vs AVE Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Tondela vs Aves Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Captain: Joao Pedro-Almeida

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Vice Captain: Yohan Tavares

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Goalkeeper: Fabio Syzmonek

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Defenders: Philipe Sampaio, Filipe Ferreria, Marko Petkovic, Yohan Tavares

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Midfielders: Joao Pedro-Almeida, Jhon Murillo, Ruben, Astrela, Jhon Murillo

Portuguese League TON vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Tondela vs Aves Strikers: Mehrdad Mohammadi

Portuguese League Tondela Probable XI vs Aves: Cláudio, Yohan Tavares, Philipe Sampaio, Filipe Ferreira, Marko Petkovic, Ricardo Valente, Joao Pedro, Jhon Murillo, Rúben Fonseca, Richard Birkheun, Joao Pedro-Almeida

Portuguese League Aves Probable XI vs Tondela: Fábio, Jonathan Buatu, Oumar Diakhité, Ricardo Mangas, Mato Milos, Ruben, Afonso, Estrela, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Pedro Delgado, Marius Mouandilmadji