Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Toni Kroos missed the final few matches for Bayern Munich with calf muscle problem, is still yet to recover from his injury.

Reuters

Updated:May 22, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Berlin: Germany will be without injured midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers while recovering first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer was provisionally included in the squad on Wednesday.

Real Madrid playmaker Kroos did not make Joachim Loew's 22-man list for the Group C games against Belarus and Estonia due to a muscle injury, the team said.

Neuer, who missed German champions Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga matches of the season with a calf muscle problem, is still working to recover from his injury for the matches.

Barcelona's Ter Stegen, who has been challenging Neuer for the starting spot, will be missing with a knee problem.

Germany, who suffered a shock first round exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated from their section in the inaugural Nations League competition, visit Belarus on June 8 before hosting Estonia three days later.

Northern Ireland lead Group C with six points ahead of Germany and the Netherlands on three after the Germans, who have a game in hand, beat the Dutch 3-2 away in their opening game.

Estonia and Belarus have yet to earn a point.
