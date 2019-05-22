English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers
Toni Kroos missed the final few matches for Bayern Munich with calf muscle problem, is still yet to recover from his injury.
Toni Kroos will miss Germany's Euro 2020 qualifiers with injury (Photo credit: Reuters)
Berlin: Germany will be without injured midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers while recovering first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer was provisionally included in the squad on Wednesday.
Real Madrid playmaker Kroos did not make Joachim Loew's 22-man list for the Group C games against Belarus and Estonia due to a muscle injury, the team said.
Neuer, who missed German champions Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga matches of the season with a calf muscle problem, is still working to recover from his injury for the matches.
Barcelona's Ter Stegen, who has been challenging Neuer for the starting spot, will be missing with a knee problem.
Germany, who suffered a shock first round exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated from their section in the inaugural Nations League competition, visit Belarus on June 8 before hosting Estonia three days later.
Northern Ireland lead Group C with six points ahead of Germany and the Netherlands on three after the Germans, who have a game in hand, beat the Dutch 3-2 away in their opening game.
Estonia and Belarus have yet to earn a point.
Real Madrid playmaker Kroos did not make Joachim Loew's 22-man list for the Group C games against Belarus and Estonia due to a muscle injury, the team said.
Neuer, who missed German champions Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga matches of the season with a calf muscle problem, is still working to recover from his injury for the matches.
Barcelona's Ter Stegen, who has been challenging Neuer for the starting spot, will be missing with a knee problem.
Germany, who suffered a shock first round exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated from their section in the inaugural Nations League competition, visit Belarus on June 8 before hosting Estonia three days later.
Northern Ireland lead Group C with six points ahead of Germany and the Netherlands on three after the Germans, who have a game in hand, beat the Dutch 3-2 away in their opening game.
Estonia and Belarus have yet to earn a point.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Arya Stark Left for West of Westeros in Game of Thrones. We Know Where It Is
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results