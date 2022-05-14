Toni Kroos Responds to Claims That Sergio Aguero's New Statue at Etihad Looks Like Him

Manchester City celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their English Premier League title win this week. The English club marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero outside their home ground- Etihad Stadium. But the facial structure of the statue gained plenty of attention on social media as it resembled Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Social media users pointed out that the statue looked like German midfielder Kroos.

Respect to Man City for having a Toni Kroos statue outside the Etihad pic.twitter.com/xnJSpLeVD2— DA 🏝 (@VintageFede) May 13, 2022

🚨🚨 Sergio Aguero spotted at the unveiling of Toni Kroos Statue in Manchester City’s Etihad stadium. pic.twitter.com/CQnQKr9Llg— Alhaji Mide6ix (@mide6ix) May 13, 2022

Aguero: “I gifted this club a piece of history and they ‘Kroos-ified’ me in return?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/kcWLoDhbp3— Anuraj (@anurajAr11) May 13, 2022

This is more Toni Kroos than Sergio Aguero lolManchester City legend in the mud pic.twitter.com/yfiliGIWVZ— AARONATION 👁️‍🗨️ (@Aaron_Magook) May 13, 2022

On Saturday, Kroos himself opened up on this matter on Twitter. The World Cup-winning midfielder quote-tweeted a photo of the statue with “Sergio is here" written on it.

Kroos in a hilarious reply said, “Sure?"

The Argentine striker had scored 260 goals in 390 matches for Manchester City between 2011 and 2021. On May 13, 2012, Aguero had probably scored the most important goal in the history of Manchester City. In the 94th minute of the match against Queens Park Rangers, Aguero found the back of the net to help his side in clinching their English Premier League title ending a long 44-year wait.

Manchester City unveiled the statue of Aguero to mark their Premier League victory. The statue shows the Argentine striker swinging his jersey above his head in celebration. Notably, the statue joins former Manchester City footballers and Aguero’s former teammates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. Statues of Belgian defender Kompany and Spanish midfielder Silva were installed last year on the East Side of the Etihad Stadium.

On Instagram, Aguero himself posted two photos of the statue. The 33-year-old also wrote in the caption, “CITY FOREVER. Mancity.”

Last year, Aguero announced his retirement due to a heart condition. In 2021, He had joined Spanish football club Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer. His solitary goal for the Catalan giants came against Real Madrid in the El Clasico. But Barcelona eventually had to suffer a 2-1 defeat in the game against the galacticos.

Overall he managed to play four matches for the Blaugrana. Out of the four matches, he started in two games.

