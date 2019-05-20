Take the pledge to vote

Toni Kross Extends Contract with Real Madrid Till 2023

Real Madrid are expected to have a summer overhaul after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign.

May 20, 2019
Toni Kross Extends Contract with Real Madrid Till 2023
Toni Kroos has won 12 titles in five seasons with Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Madrid: Germany international Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2023 ahead of an expected summer overhaul at the club, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 29-year-old midfielder has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Kroos has scored 13 goals in 233 appearances for Real since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014 after helping Germany win the World Cup in Brazil.

Real finished third in La Liga this term, 19 points behind champions Barcelona after registering their lowest points haul in 17 years, ending with a limp 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has promised changes to the squad ahead of next season, with Gareth Bale, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon, Isco and Marcos Llorente all tipped to leave the club.
