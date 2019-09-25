Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Too Early to Talk About India Playing Football Friendly Against Croatia: AIFF Official

The top AIFF delegation met their Croatian counterparts for a possible friendly between the two nations.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Too Early to Talk About India Playing Football Friendly Against Croatia: AIFF Official
AIFF and Croatian Football Federation met last week. (Photo Credit: @HNS_CFF)
Loading...

Kolkata: The Croatian Football Federation (CFF) on Wednesday said that it is too early to talk about a possible friendly against the Indian team, but confirmed they met the Indian delegation at their headquarters last week.

"I can confirm that our top management welcomed a delegation from India on Sunday," CFF media officer Tomislav Pacak told IANS. "We can't talk about specific details of the meeting, and we can't comment on any discussions regarding possible friendly matches. Croatian Football Federation announces all its friendly agreements on the official website, and before that, we don't comment on any possible negotiation regarding friendly matches," he said.

On Sunday, CFF president Davor Suker and CEO Marijan Kustic hosted All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das and Director of the National Team Abhishek Yadav.

India's Croatian head coach Igor Stimac was also present on the premises of the Croatian Football Federation.

"The possibility of technical support from the CFF to Indian colleagues was discussed to support the development of football in the second most populous country in the world," a statement on their website read.

"On that occasion, gifts were also presented, including jerseys of current world contributions -- with a reminder of winning the World Bronze in France in '98, when the Fire was led by precisely the top scorer of the Suker and one of the pillars of the Stimac defense."

"It is too early to talk about playing Croatia in a friendly. But it was a fruitful meeting and we would like to get technical support from them," a top AIFF official said.

The CFF delegation along with Suker -- Golden Boot winner at the 1998 World Cup -- are likely to visit India in November for advanced talks of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Croatia reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, losing out to France. India, meanwhile, held reigning Asian champions Qatar in their last World Cup qualifier. The Sunil Chhetri-led side take on Bangladesh in another qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 15.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram