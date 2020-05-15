FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Toothpaste Trip Sidelines Augsburg Coach Heiko Herrlich from Bundesliga Restart

Heiko Herrlich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Heiko Herrlich broke quarantine rules by going out to buy a tube of toothpaste and will now have to sit out as Bundesliga resumes this weekend.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will have to sit out the Bundesliga resumption this weekend after breaking quarantine rules to go and buy a tube of toothpaste.

The 48-year-old Herrlich was to have made his debut as coach of the top flight strugglers in Saturday's game with Wolfsburg after a two-month wait when the sport was shutdown because of the coronavirus.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," admitted Herrlich who said he went to a supermarket to buy toothpaste and skin cream.

"In this situation, I didn't live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public."

Herrlich, who underwent treatment for a brain tumour in 2000, admitted: "I'm a risk patient, to be precise."

He added: "I made a mistake by leaving the hotel. Even if I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.

"Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training tomorrow (Friday) and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

The former Germany international took over from Martin Schmidt earlier his year, penning a deal until 2022.

Augsburg are just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Ex-Dortmund forward Herrlich previously coached Bayer Leverkusen from 2017-18.

