Top 4 of La Liga Standings to Qualify for Champions League if Season is Abandoned, Says RFEF

Madrid: The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) has made it clear that if the current La Liga season is cut short or abandoned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the four teams on top of the most recent completed round of standings will qualify for next seasons Champions League.

All teams had played 27 matches each before RFEF suspended play on March 12 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the four teams currently in the standings and if no further action is possible this season, they will go through to Champions League.

"The RFEF wants to have done its homework in case, in the event of a suspension of competitions, it receives the request from UEFA regarding the Spanish clubs that would have access to European competitions next season," RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps said in a statement.

"Thus ... it has been agreed in the RFEF Delegate Commission to make a plan in order to give certainty in an extreme scenario, such as not being able to finish the competitions, so that all the clubs know the new scenario they are facing," he added.

Barcelona are currently at the top of the table with 58 points, two ahead of Real Madrid. Sevilla are third on 47, with Real Sociedad a point further back in fourth.

The teams in fifth and sixth place - which are currently Getafe and Atletico Madrid - will also qualify for the Europa League.

The result of the Copa Del Rey final, if that is contested, could impact which team grabs the final Europa League spot.

La Liga has been on ice since March 10 with Spain being one of the worst-hit COVID-19 countries in the world.