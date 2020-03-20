Top LaLiga Footballers to Battle it Out in Online Tournament Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

La Liga footballers are all set to resume action albiet on a different platform as the world continues to deal with the havoc spread by coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Spanish video game influencer Ibai Llanos, suggested a player each from the 20 La Liga outfits represent their teams in an online tournament on Twitter on Match 16 and the league's players were quick to sign up for the initiative.

Now La Liga and Llanos have got together for the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, which will be contested on FIFA 20, the popular video game published by EA Sports.

COMPETITION FORMAT AND SCHEDULE

The tournament, set to be contested by 19 LaLiga Santander players, features a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (2 nine-minute halves). The competition got up and running on Friday at 12.30AM IST with the staging of the draw. The first matches get under way on Friday from 11.30PM IST while Saturday's action begins at 10.30PM IST. The curtains will come down on proceedings after Sunday's games, which kick off at 11.00PM IST.

THE LAST-16 DRAW IN FULL:

CA Osasuna v CD Leganes or R. Valladolid CF

Sevilla FC v Athletic Club

Levante UD v D. Alaves or RC Celta

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol or SD Eibar

Getafe CF v Real Betis

Villarreal CF v Valencia CF

Granada CF v Real Madrid

A CHARITY INITIATIVE

In a bid to contribute to society in the context of the current health crisis caused by coronavirus, Llanos's proposal included the idea of making this a charity event, with fans who enjoy the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge invited to make donations as they watch the action unfold. All of the funds will go to UNICEF to assist the charity in its efforts to combat coronavirus.

#LALIGASANTANDERCHALLENGE TO BE COVERED BY

- The official @LaLiga Facebook and Twitter accounts, just like on any other LaLiga Santander matchday.

- On the @esportsLaLiga Twitter account and at @eLaLiga on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

- Via LaLigaSportsTV.

- Movistar+ will also broadcast the tournament on MOVISTAR DEPORTES 1, Channel 54 (available in Spain only).

- The Movistar #Vamos news bulletins will offer live link-ups to the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge.

In addition to the aformentioned channels and to further support this challenge and the campaign to raise awareness about the need for people to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, the following hashtags will be in use across the event: #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, #QuédateEnCasa and #EsteVirusLoParamosEntreTodos.

THE FOLLOWING 19 LA LIGA PLAYERS HAVE ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE

- Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta

- FC Barcelona: Sergi Roberto

- RCD Espanyol: Adrian Embarba

- Real Madrid: Marco Asensio

- Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente

- Sevilla CF: Sergio Reguilon

- Real Betis: Borja Iglesias

- Real Sociedad: Adnan Januzaj

- Levante UD: Carlos Clerc

- Valencia CF: Carlos Soler

- CA Osasuna: Ruben García

- D. Alaves: Lucas Perez

- Villarreal CF: Manu Morlanes

- RC Celta: Kevin Vazquez

- R. Valladolid CF: Pedro Porro

- CD Leganes: Aitor Ruibal

- Granada CF: Jose Antonio Martinez

- SD Eibar: Edu Exposito

- Getafe CF: Jason Remeseiro