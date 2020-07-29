TOR vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Torino vs Roma Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the penultimate round of the Serie A fixtures, Roma will be looking forward to winning big against the host Torino on Thursday. The Serie A TOR vs ROM match will be played at Olimpico di Torino. The TOR vs ROM Serie A fixture is scheduled for 1.15am IST on July 30.

Torino are currently struggling their way to the charts of the Serie A league table with 39 points in their kitty from 36 matches. In their previous fixture, they scored a 1-1 draw to SPAL. The away team, on the other end, are secured at the 5th spot with 64 points in their scorecard. They won their last game against Fiorentina by 2-1.

Serie A 2019-10 Torino vs Roma, TOR vs ROM Dream11 Team News

Tomas Rincon, Torino's midfielder will stay absent from today's match after picking his 10th yellow card in the previous outing. The other two great misses will be Lorenzo De Silvestri and Daniele Baselli, both injured for the remaining season. On Roma's end, Cengiz Under, Davide Santon, Juan Jesus and Roger Ibanez will not be present in the team's trip to Torino, meanwhile Lorenzo Pellegrini is injured.

TOR vs ROM Serie A Dream11 Team, Torino vs Roma Tips and Predictions

Captain: Belotti

Vice-Captain: Dzeko

Goalkeeper: Lopez

Defenders: Nkoulou, Bremer, Smalling, Kolarov

Midfielders: Meite, Lukic, Spinazzola

Strikers: Zaniolo, Dzeko, Belotti

Serie A TOR vs ROM, Torino probable lineup vs Roma: Sirigu, Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer, Berenguer, Meite, Lukic, Aina, Verdi, Zaza, Belotti

Serie A TOR vs ROM, Roma probable Playing XI vs Torino: Lopez, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov, Peres, Veretout, Cristante, Spinazzola, Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo, Dzeko