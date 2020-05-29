TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020, Torpedo Zhodino Vs Smolevichi Best Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Smolevichi (SMO) will have an uphill task when they face in-form Torpedo Zhodino (TOR) in their upcoming Belarus Premier League 2020 fixture on Friday, May 29. The Belarus Premier League 2020 Torpedo Zhodino Vs Smolevichi fixture will be played at the Stadion Torpedo, Zhodino.

In the previous week, Torpedo were defeated by Neman Grodno 3-1. Whereas, Smolevichi held Ruh Brest to a goalless draw. In tonight’s game, Torpedo, who placed on the third spot on the points table with 18 points, will eye to close their gap with table toppers BATE.

On the other hand, relegation-hit Smolevichi will look to produce a clinical performance in their away fixture.

The Belarus Premier League 2020 Torpedo Zhodino Vs Smolevichi Best match will commence at 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Torpedo Zhodino Vs Smolevichi Dream11 team

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Captain: Valeri Gorbachik

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain: Gabriel Ramos

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Goalkeeper: Artem Gomelko

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Defenders: Dmitri Aliseyko, Vitali Ustinov, Nikita Stepanov, Dmitri Yashin

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Midfielder: Gabrial Ramos, Lipa Veloso

Belarus Premier League 2020 TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Striker: Poe, Valeri Gorbachik

Belarus Premier League 2020 Torpedo Zhodino Probable Playing XI vs Smolevichi: V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, M Bordachev, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, V Ustinov, D Yashin

Belarus Premier League 2020 Smolevichi Probable Playing XI vs Torpedo Zhodino: A Filtsov (GK), M Alibekov, Y Barsukov, A Butarevich, K Kotov, A Makarov, V Mukhamedov, I Rashchenia, A Turik, I Veras, E Zhevnerov