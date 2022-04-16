TOT vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion: Tottenham Hotspur are presently winning the top-four battle in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United. And, on Saturday, when they will go up against Brighton & Hove Albion, they will look to further solidify their position by collecting maximum points. They will come into this game after ripping apart Aston Villa last time out and will be bidding to extend their winning streak to five games in England’s top tier.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, will also come into this game high on confidence, having ended their seven-game winless campaign last weekend. In their most recent fixture, they overpowered Arsenal 2-1 and will look to get the better of another North London rival this weekend by stealing a point here.

Brighton have performed better on road this season as compared to their home games. However, they have lost their last seven away games against Tottenham.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion; here is all you need to know:

TOT vs BHA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

TOT vs BHA Live Streaming

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

TOT vs BHA Match Details

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played on Saturday, April 16, at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The game between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 05:00 pm (IST).

TOT vs BHA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Hojbjerg

Vice-Captain: Son

TOT vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Romero, Dier, Dunk, Webster

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Mac Allister

Strikers: Kane, Son, Maupay

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion starting line-ups:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay

