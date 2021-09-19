TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea: In a blockbuster Premier League fixture on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur host rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on September 19, from 9:00 PM IST onwards. Spurs’ perfect start to the season was ended by Crystal Palace as Patrick Viera’s Eagles thrashed Nuno Santo’s side 3-1 in the previous PL fixture. Chelsea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the PL and come into the fixture after securing a 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg in the opening clash of the UEFA Champions League. Whenever the two sides lock horns, there is plenty of animosity on the field.
TOT vs CHE Telecast
The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.
TOT vs CHE Live Streaming
The match between TOT vs CHE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.
TOT vs CHE Match Details
The match between TOT vs CHE will be played on Sunday, September 19, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 9:30 PM (IST).
TOT vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:
Captain: Harry Kane
Vice-Captain: Jorginho
TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Royal, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Dele Alli
Strikers: Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea probable XI:
Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK), Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil
Chelsea FC: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku
