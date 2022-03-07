TOT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Tottenham Hotspur will aim to get some consistency when they host Everton in Tuesday’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup in a midweek clash by Middlesbrough.

Everton have lost as many as 14 of their opening 24 matches this season, they did beat Boreham Wood 2-0 in the FA Cup last midweek to advance to the quarter-finals though.

Everton are still reeling from a 1-0 loss to Manchester City where a mix of misfortune and questionable refereeing cost them three points. Frank Lampard’s side are 17th in the rankings and remain perilously close to the drop zone.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton; here is all you need to know:

Premier League 2021-22, TOT vs EVE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

TOT vs EVE International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, March 8 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in North London, England. The game will kick off at 1:30 am IST.

TOT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Calvert-Lewin

Vice-Captain: Son

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Romero, Davies, Coleman, Kenny

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Van de Beek, Doucoure

Strikers: Kane, Son, Calvert-Lewin

TOT vs EVE Probable XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

