TOT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wounded Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Everton on Tuesday, July 4, for their premier league scheduled fixture. Tottenham, who were stunned by Sheffield United 3-1 in their last game, will aim to return to winning ways tonight. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with no audience in attendance. On the other side, Everton defeated in-form Leicester City 2-1. After the end of the match, Everton saw themselves on the 11th spot with 44 points. A win in today's game will see Everton surpass the hosts. The kick-off time for Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton is 12:30 am.

As for Tottenham, Dele Alli has picked a hamstring injury during the training session and he is expected to miss the match. Speaking at the virtual press conference, Spurs coach Jose Mourinho said, "Something today in training with Dele Alli. I don't think it's big. I don't really know what it is".

"Hamstring, which is something he's had problems with in the past, even in this season, and is always something that makes the medical department think about it," he added.

Meanwhile, Everton striker Richarlison is expected to be fit for Monday's game. He was down with an ankle injury.

Djibril Sidibe, who was suffering from an ankle injury, is in contention for the game night. Players on the injury bench are Theo Walcott (chest) and Fabian Delph (muscle).

TOT vs EVE Premier League Dream11 Team, Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Tottenham possible starting lineup: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Kane

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison