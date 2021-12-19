TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool: Liverpool will travel to North London on Sunday to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match. Tottenham’s last three games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On the other hand, Liverpool are yet to miss a single game despite three positive cases in their squad.

Antonio Conte’s side is currently placed in the seventh spot in EPL standings with 25 points in their kitty from seven games. The Tottenham squad is still marred by positive COVID-19 cases. However, on Wednesday the London based team returned to training with 16 players. Tottenham played their last game at the start of this month against Norwich City, which they won 3-0.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were in action midweek as they hammered Newcastle United 3-1 to stamp their authority in the top 4 of the table.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

TOT vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

TOT vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+ Disney App.

TOT vs LIV Match Details

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, December 19, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

TOT vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Kane

TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Sanchez, Dier

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Henderson

Strikers: Mane, Salah, Kane

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lo Celso; Kane, Bergwijn

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

