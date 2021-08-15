TOT vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City:

In the first heavyweight clash of the new season, Tottenham Hotspur host champions Manchester City on August 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London from 9:00 pm IST onwards. Manchester City come into the match featuring their new $100 million signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

City have many players sidelined due to injury and fatigue, whereas new Spurs manager head coach Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of his first match, which will not feature Harry Kane. The England captain is the main target for City this transfer window. It’s an action packed clash as Spurs face City with three points up for grabs. Fans here can check the TOT vs MCI Dream 11 and TOT vs MCI Predicted XI.

TOT vs MCI Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

TOT vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between TOT vs MCI is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

TOT vs MCI Match Details

The match between TOT vs MCI will be played on Sunday, August 15, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

TOT vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Vice-Captain: Ruben Dias

TOT vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Sanchez, John Stones

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Dele Alli, Jack Grealish

Strikers: Son Hueng-min, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City FC probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspurs Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Japhet Tanganga, Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez

