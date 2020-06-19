TOT vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will restart the Premier League 2019-20 campaign on June 20, Saturday. The two sides will lockhorns against each other at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. In the last EPL match played by the sides before COVID-19 lockdown, Spurs faced Burnley FC and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Whereas, the Red Devils defeated arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0.

The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will commence at 1:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Spurs will be their strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min when they host Man Utd tonight.Whereas, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso’s contention in the playing XI depends on his match fitness test.

United’s star performers Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are all set to make an appearance tonight. Meanwhile defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are still on the injury bench.

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Captain: Kane

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: De Gea

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: De Gea

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Alderweireld, Shaw

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Midfielders: Winks, Fernandes, Pogba

Bundesliga TOT vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Strikers: Rashford, Kane, Son

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele; Moura, Kane, Son

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial, Rashford