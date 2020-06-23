TOT vs WHU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put an end to their seven-match winless run across all competitions when they play host to West Ham on June 24, Wednesday in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham fixture is scheduled to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Currently, Spur are sitting on the 8th slot with 42 points from 30 outings. They were up against Manchester United in the last game. The match ended in a draw with both sides netting one goal each.

West Ham, meanwhile, have failed to prove their mettle in six back-to-back games. They will bounce back from their poor form in the upcoming outing. The Hammer faced Wolves in the last game and lost the match with a 2-0 scoreline. With 27 points from 30 matches, West Ham are in 17th position. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham will kick off at 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will be broadcasted live on Stars Sports. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream11 Team News, Predictions

As for Spurs, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura have resumed training and both the players are expected to feature tonight. Meanwhile defender duo Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are in contention.

Meanwhile, West Ham head coard David Moyes said, "Angelo Ogbonna has been training for the last couple of days, so we'll see how he is [ahead of the game]".

"Sebastien Haller's not training yet, and we're a bit worried that Robert Snodgrass might be out for a while - he's got what looks like a disc problem in his back, so we couldn't give you anything which suggests a return date for him at the moment," he added.

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham captain: Yarmolenko

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Vice captain: Kane

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Goalkeeper: Lloris

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Defenders: Aurier, Fredericks, Dier, Cresswell

Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Midfielders: Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Son

Bundesliga TOT vs WHU Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Strikers: Kane, Yarmolenko

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Fabainski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson