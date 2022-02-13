TOT vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur City and Wolves: Wolves travel to North London on Sunday as Bruno Lage’s side face Tottenham Hotspur. The clash commencing begins at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides enter the fixture with losses as Spurs were stunned 3-2 at home by Southampton. Wolves lost at home as well to Arsenal, where the Gunners secured a 1-0 win despite playing with 10 players in the latter part of the match.

Spurs are ranked seventh on the points table, with Wolves two points behind Tottenham claiming the eighth spot. In their last five matches, Spurs have won two and lost three, whereas Wolves have lost two and won three. An exciting fixture as every point makes a difference and fans here can check the TOT vs WOL Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

TOT vs WOL Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

TOT vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between TOT vs WOL is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

TOT vs WOL Match Details

The match between TOT vs WOL will be played on Sunday, February 13, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

TOT vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Raul Jiminez

TOT vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Harry Winks, Emerson Royal, Ruben Neves

Strikers: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Raul Jiminez

Tottenham Hotspur City vs Wolves probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Emerson Royal, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Wolves FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jose Sa (GK), Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo, Daniel Podence, Raul Jiminez, Trincao

