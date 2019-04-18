English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Finals
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur will face Ajax in the semi-final while Barcelona will take on Liverpool.
Tottenham Hotspur will host Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League without Son Heung-min. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
UEFA have confirmed the Champions League semi-final dates with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Ajax Amsterdam on April 30 in the first leg at the refurbished White Hart Lane stadium.
The return leg will be played at Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena on May 8.
In the other semi-final, last year’s runners-up Liverpool head to the Nou Camp to play Barcelona in the first leg on May 1 with the return leg at Anfield six days later.
The final will be played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on June 1.
