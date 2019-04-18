SPONSORED BY
Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Finals

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur will face Ajax in the semi-final while Barcelona will take on Liverpool.

Reuters

Updated:April 18, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Finals
Tottenham Hotspur will host Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League without Son Heung-min. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
UEFA have confirmed the Champions League semi-final dates with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Ajax Amsterdam on April 30 in the first leg at the refurbished White Hart Lane stadium.

The return leg will be played at Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena on May 8.

In the other semi-final, last year’s runners-up Liverpool head to the Nou Camp to play Barcelona in the first leg on May 1 with the return leg at Anfield six days later.

The final will be played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on June 1.
