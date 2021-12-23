Tottenham and West Ham United Fans Clash Again 2 Months After London Stadium Scenes

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United fans had a violent clash outside the Spurs stadium on Wednesday ahead of their Carabao Cup game. The two sets of fans had a go at each other violently just two months after ugly scenes outside the London Stadium between these two groups. There is a long history of matchday fighting between these two teams and it continued on Wednesday.

Several clips emerged on social media where the two groups of fans engaged in fighting outside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and one supporter appeared to be knocked out amid the fighting, reported Daily Mail.

Another footage showed the police standing in the middle of the road as they used batons to keep the two sets of fans apart.

Daily Mail reported that West Ham fans were heard singing the chant ‘Irons’ and ‘Tottenham get battered, everywhere they go’ while some also used Anti-Semitic term.

Tottenham and West Ham took on each other in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, where the Spurs emerged 2-1 victors. All three matches on the day went ahead in front of full crowds despite the worrying rise of coronavirus case numbers that had seen last weekend’s Premier League schedule decimated by call offs.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte showed his determination to end the club’s 13-year trophy drought as soon as possible as he named Harry Kane among a strong starting line-up.

But it was the other two of Spurs’ front three who were on target in north London.

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season after two clever one-twos with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham’s lead lasted just three minutes as West Ham seized upon Eric Dier’s slack pass and Jarrod Bowen fired low past Hugo Lloris.

Two minutes later it was 2-1 as Bergwijn this time turned provider for Moura to prod home from close range.

“In England it’s very difficult to win something," said Conte, who will come up against his old club in the last four.

“It’s good for Tottenham to reach the semi-finals of this competition. You can see the names of these teams that have reached the semi-finals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with us - so every side wants to try to lift this trophy."

Tottenham were the winners of the League Cup in 2008 while West Ham have never won the competition, even though they finished second in 1966 and 1981.

