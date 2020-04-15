FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tottenham Hotspur Legend Jimmy Greaves Out of Hospital

Jimmy Greaves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jimmy Greaves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jimmy Greaves did not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus, Tottenham Hotspur had confirmed.

-
  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Share this:

London: Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being admitted due to illness last week.

Spurs' record goalscorer suffered a severe stroke in 2015 that has left him wheelchair-bound.

Tottenham confirmed last week he had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene," said a statement on the former England striker's Facebook page.

"He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward."

Greaves, who scored 266 times for Tottenham, began his career at Chelsea and also had spells at West Ham and AC Milan.

With 44 goals in 57 games for England, he is fourth on his country's all-time goalscoring charts behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but suffered an injury during the group stage and did not play in the 4-2 final win over West Germany.

"Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages," added the statement.

"We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts and it's lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the world."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,404,354

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,028,107

    +30,247

  • Cured/Discharged

    494,222

     

  • Total DEATHS

    129,187

    +2,587
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres