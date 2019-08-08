Tottenham Hotspur Make Double Swoop for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur signed Giovani lo Celso on a season-long loan from Real Betis and Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on a deal that can go up to £30 million.
Tottenham Hotspur signed Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon on deadline day (Photo Credit: Spurs/Twitter)
London: Tottenham Hotspur completed a double transfer deadline day swoop to sign Argentine international midfielder Giovani lo Celso and left-back Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on Thursday.
The arrivals of Lo Celso and Sessegnon follow the club record signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and add some much-needed depth to Mauricio Pochettino's squad as the Portuguese aims to win his first trophy at Tottenham since taking charge in 2014.
Lo Celso, capped 19 times by Argentina, will join on a season-long loan from Real Betis with an option to buy.
"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the season-long loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie with an option to make the transfer permanent," Spurs said in a statement.
The move comes after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was challenged by Pochettino to show the ambition to build on the momentum of moving into a new 62,000 capacity stadium and reaching the Champions League final last season.
Lo Celso, 23, shone on loan at Betis from French champions Paris Saint Germain last term, his 16 goals in 45 appearances prompting the La Liga side to make his move permanent in April.
England Under-21 international Sessegnon, 19, will cost a reported £25 million ($30 million) with performance related add-ons that could take the fee to £30 million.
In a statement, Spurs announced that the 19-year-old "has signed a contract with the club until 2025."
Sessegnon inspired Fulham to promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 but failed to make an impact as the west Londoners were relegated from the top flight last season.
However, he remained a much sought after target for several Premier League clubs.
