Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Mauricio Pochettino Optimistic Harry Kane Will Play in UEFA Champions League Final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes that captain Harry Kane can be fit in time to play a part in the UEFA Champions League

Reuters

Updated:May 24, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mauricio Pochettino Optimistic Harry Kane Will Play in UEFA Champions League Final
Harry Kane is on his way to recovery from ligament injury (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has entered the final stages of recovery from an ankle injury and manager Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic the striker will be fit enough to play in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Kane sustained what appeared to be a season-ending ligament injury against Manchester City in the quarter-finals but Pochettino believes he now has a good chance of at least making the bench against Liverpool on June 1.

"(Kane) is training and has entered the final stage of his recovery," the Argentine told reporters in Spain on Thursday.

"We're hoping he'll be able to give us a hand, either from the start, from the bench, or if not, then by giving us moral support in the dressing room. But we're optimistic he'll be able to help us on the pitch."

Pochettino said his team had defied expectations by reaching the final, which he expects to be an emotionally charged affair.

"Everyone's expecting a tactical battle, but I think the emotional side will be decisive - that will dictate how the game develops," he added.

"(Liverpool) have invested in their squad to be able to compete for the Champions League but we are there too and on our own merit. Nobody expected Tottenham to be in the final... We have the chance to make history.

"You don't play finals, you win them and we're preparing to win it."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram