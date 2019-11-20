Tottenham Hotspur Name Jose Mourinho as Manager After Sacking Mauricio Pochettino

London: Tottenham Hotspur named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Portuguese returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on the appointment.

Spurs, who currently sit 14th in the league, are the third Premier League club that Mourinho will manage.

Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: "I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Mourinho, out of work since being fired by Manchester United in December and since leaving Porto for Chelsea in 2004, Mourinho has always worked at clubs with big budgets. So it will be interesting to see the Portuguese coach at Tottenham.

But the Argentine Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday with Tottenham languishing 14th in England's Premier League after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games.

This season they were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United and suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

(With inputs from Agencies)

