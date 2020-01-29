Take the pledge to vote

Tottenham Hotspur Sign PSV Eindhoven Winger Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

AFP

Updated:January 29, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
London: Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

He became Jose Mourinho's second permanent signing of the transfer window after the north London club converted Giovani Lo Celso's loan move into a full-time deal.

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists have also added Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, while Christian Eriksen, who previously wore the number 23 shirt, has departed for Inter Milan.

With Harry Kane injured, Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack as he targets a Champions League qualification spot.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven," Spurs said in a statement.

"Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt."

The 22-year-old added: "It's an honour for me to be here, a dream to play in the Premier League and I will give whatever I have, whatever I can bring, I will give it all for the club and for this team."

"It's an amazing move for me, an amazing club.

"Just look around the training ground, it's amazing. It's an honour to be here. I just spoke to the manager as well. When I was a young boy I looked up to a coach like Jose Mourinho, now I play for him."

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed London rivals Chelsea.

