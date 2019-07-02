Take the pledge to vote

Tottenham Hotspur Smash Club Transfer Record on French Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 runner-up Tottenham Hotspur signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a fee that could rise to 70 million euros.

July 2, 2019
Tanguy Ndombele starred as Lyon reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season.
London: Tottenham smashed their club transfer record on Tuesday signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a fee that could rise to 70 million euros ($79 million, £63 million).

Lyon confirmed that the initial fee will be 60 million euros (or £54 million) with 10 million euros more in add-ons.

Tottenham's previous record deal was the £42 million ($53 million) they spent on defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele," Tottenham said in a statement.

"The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 2025."

Ndombele's arrival came just hours after Spurs made their first signing in 18 months by securing teenage winger Jack Clarke from Leeds.

However, securing Ndombele, a player coveted by a host of top clubs around Europe, is a sign of intent from Tottenham, who moved into a new 62,000 capacity stadium last season.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has challenged the club to match his ambition after reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

Ndombele, 22, starred as Lyon reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season and finished third in Ligue 1.

