Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

It is a huge night for both Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax Amsterdam. While the Spurs are in their first European semi-final in 57 years while Ajax have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 22 years.Both the teams will be looking to redefine their legacy and create history as they face off in an exciting semi-final clash at the White Hart Lane in London on Tuesday.Ajax are a team full of young players with extreme adrenaline to put their heart out on the field while Tottenham Hotspur are trying to reach "the moon" in their early days at their new stadium.Tottenham will most likely qualify for the Champions League again next season and this time around Pochettino should have the backing of signing players to strengthen his squad. However, the club would want to believe they have what it takes this time after their massive win over Manchester City in the quarter-finals.Ajax have been the success story of this season's Champions League. Nobody gave them a chance, nobody believed they will reach this far but they have done it and how.Ajax put performances of their lives against Real Madrid (Round of 16) and Juventus (quarter-finals) to make it to the semi-final and up against a depleted Tottenham, the club will believe their youngsters can weave the magic again.Tottenham and Ajax have faced off in Europe only once before, in 1981-82, when the Spurs ran out as 6-1 aggregate winners.Also Tottenham have lost only one game at home to a Dutch opposition and have won their last six matches against an Eredivisie outfit since 2007.Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it. Sony LIV has now made their live sports network a paid one, so a subscription to the website is mandatory.Tottenham Hotspur have a host of injury issues to deal with.While Harry Kane is sidelined for perhaps the rest of the season, Son Heung-min will miss out after receiving a yellow card in the second leg of the quarter-finals.Harry Winks and Erik Lamela will also miss out with injuries while Moussa Sissoko should be fine to make it back in the team.Former Ajax players Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen are all set to face off their old club.: Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies; Christian Eriksen, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Danny Rose; Marcos Llorente, Lucas MouraAjax also have a couple of injury concerns - Nicolas Tagliafico and Carel Eiting are unlikely to feature.Noussair Mazraoui had suffered an ankle injury in the second leg against Juventus but is now back at training and might be available for selection.Other than that, Ajax players are expected to be fresh and ready after the weekend rest where the Dutch league decided to postpone all games to give rest to the players.Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Mathhijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Lasse Schone, Frenkie de Jong; Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek, David Neres; Dusan Tadic