Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live

Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs are currently in the fourth position on the Premier League table after 30 points from 16 games. The North London club survived a scare in their last fixture after going down by two goals to Brentford. Spurs managed to pull back and salvage the game after two second-half goals courtesy of Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Aston Villa are in a tough spot after managing only 18 points from 16 League matches so far. Unai Emery’s men also lost their last encounter 1-3 to Liverpool. Villa could be strengthened with the availability of Emiliano Martinez who would still be buzzing from the high of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Antonio Conte’s men would fancy their chances against an Aston Villa side that have struggled for consistency this campaign, but Emery’s men are also more than capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be played on January 1, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London.

What time will the Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; C Romero, E Dier, B Davies, M Doherty, R Bentancur, P Hojbjerg, I Perisic, D Kulusevski, H Kane, Son.

Aston Villa Probable Starting XI: E Martinez, M Cash, E Konsa, T Mings, L Digne, J McGinn, D Luiz, B Kamara, E Buendia, L Bailey, O Watkins.

