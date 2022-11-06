Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage Online And on TV in India?

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will face off in a blockbuster match in the Premier League on November 6. Antonio Conte’s side is in red-hot form in UEFA Champions League as well as in the Premier League. Moreover, they will be a formidable side in their own backyard. The hosts are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Marseille.

But Tottenham will be without main striker Heung-min Son. The South Korea forward suffered a fractured eye socket in a collision during the match against Marseille. Dejan Kulusevski is also a major doubt for the Liverpool clash.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will fancy their chances against Tottenham Hotspur. Although they have struggled in the Premier League, Liverpool has been terrific in the Champions League. They trounced table-toppers Napoli in impressive fashion on Tuesday. A win on Sunday will go a long way in salvaging Liverpool’s Premier League campaign.

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be played on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on November 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

