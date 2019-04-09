Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

In their new and stunning home in London, Tottenham Hotspur have a massive task as they face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.This is the first time Spurs and City are facing each other in the European elite competition and it’s a massive occasion.City are currently aiming for an unprecedented quadruple while Spurs would want to dent their hopes of the trophy sweep.Tuesday will see the first leg of this English football duel but Spurs have a huge task at hand, considering the form City have been in.In the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion, City could not play that freely but still found a way to win and reach the final – that is the resolve that even Spurs would need.Since 2011 Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid, this is Spurs’ first quarter-final appearance in the top competition in football and they would want to make the occasion memorable.For City, they are having a run of winning 14 straight matches in all competitions and Pep Guardiola will be in no mood to have that run arrested.City are a favourite to win the competition for many but that might just be an added pressure on the flowy Guardiola team.The only drawback for City going into the match against Spurs is that they played at the weekend while Spurs did not and that means their opponents will be fresher.City’s recent form against Spurs has been delightful for Guardiola. City have won their last three matches against Tottenham and the hosts last win against City came in October 2016.Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it.The match is slated for 12.30am IST start.Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are expected to miss out for Tottenham even though Mauricio Pochettino will have ample quality available to him.Harry Winks who appeared off the bench in their last Premier League game against Crystal Palace might be the surprise Pochettino would love.Hugo Lloris; Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen; Kieran Trippier, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Danny Rose; Son Heung-min, Harry KaneFor City, the main injury concern has been Sergio Aguero but he did join the training ahead of the match and might be available. However, he might not be given a start as a safety measure.Kyle Walker is expected to miss out with a hamstring strain while current first-choice left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt.Ederson; Danilo, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus