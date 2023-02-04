Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live?

Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out against Manchester City in the Premier League on February 5, Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Spurs’ season has blown hot and cold as they have struggled to maintain their consistency. The North London club recorded a comfortable 0-3 victory against Preston North End in their FA Cup fourth round. Debutant Arnaut Danjuma bagged his first goal for Tottenham in the match. Antonio Conte would be hoping that he could add that extra edge to their attack, easing some of the burdens from Harry Kane.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. During this period they also inflicted a scintillating 4-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Pep Guardiola’s men would thus have the psychological edge heading into this game. They are currently second in the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 games so far. A victory would help them pile the pressure on league leaders Arsenal who are five points ahead.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

At what time will the Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez

