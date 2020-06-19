Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League 2019-20 - When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Steaming | Spurs forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have completely recovered and are all set to feature in Friday’s match against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is awaiting the fitness result of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

As for the visitors, United striker Marcus Rashford is back. He was down with a stress fracture. Paul Pogba will also be seen on the field. The 27-year-old midfielder was out due to an ankle injury. The defender duo Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain on the treatment table.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele; Moura, Kane, Son

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial, Rashford

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspurs will welcome Manchester United at 12:45 am on Friday, June 20. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar VIP.