1-MIN READ

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier Charged by FA for Confronting Fan in Stands

Eric Dier (Photo Credit: Reuters)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
London: Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by England's Football Association for climbing into the stand to confront a supporter after Spurs' FA Cup exit to Norwich.

The England international could face a lengthy suspension for climbing several rows to intervene after he saw his brother in an argument with a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening," the FA said in a statement.

"Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was highly supportive of his player after the incident and said he hoped Dier would not be subject to a ban.

"I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do," said Mourinho at the time.

