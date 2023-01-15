Tottenham vs Arsenal Palace Live Streaming Premier League: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders Arsenal will make the short trip to Tottenham to face their crosstown rivals in an English Premier League match on Sunday. The North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will begin at 10 pm IST. Arsenal have been in terrific form this season and have proven everyone wrong by being at the top of the table for months now.

Mikel Arteta’s team have a five-point gap over second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal have won four of their last five matches. The Gunners sit on the top of the EPL table with 44 points from 17 matches. Arsenal cannot afford to lose any points as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will pounce on any such slips.

Meanwhile, Tottenham aren’t enjoying good form in the last few matches. Antonio Conte’s team looks tired and is unable to break tight defences in recent past. Tottenham are very much in the contention for the UEFA Champions League places though with 33 points from 18 games. The team will get a huge boost if they can beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Tottenham vs Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham and Arsenal Palace will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham vs Arsenal will take place on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham vs Arsenal Palace be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 Tottenham vs Arsenal will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham vs Arsenal will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah

Read all the Latest Sports News here