Tottenham vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Leicester City will be aiming for their first victory of the Premier League season when they face a buoyant Tottenham on Saturday. The match between Tottenham and Leicester will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

ALSO READ|Premier League to Pay Tribute to Queen at Weekend Games

Antonio Conte’s men have been in terrific form this season. The London giants have so far played six matches in the Premier League and they have managed to remain unbeaten. Tottenham, in their last Premier League encounter, secured a 2-1 win against Fulham. With 14 points from six matches, Tottenham presently occupy the third spot in the Premier League standings.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been shambolic so far. The Foxes are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point in their kitty.

Ahead of the EPL match between Tottenham and Leicester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Leicester City (LEI) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Leicester City (LEI) will take place on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) be played?

The EPL match between Tottenham (TOT) and Leicester City (LEI) will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) begin?

The EPL match between Tottenham (TOT) and Leicester City (LEI) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Tottenham (TOT) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham vs Leicester City Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward, Wilfred Ndidi, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here