English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tottenham's Pochettino Accepts FA Charge, Apologises to Referee
Pochettino, who faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban, would not reveal what Dean said to him which appeared to provoke the reaction.
Pochettino, who faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban, would not reveal what Dean said to him which appeared to provoke the reaction.
Loading...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will accept the English Football Association's improper conduct charge for confronting the referee after Saturday's shock 2-1 Premier League defeat by Burnley, the Argentine said on Tuesday.
The loss dealt a blow to third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious exchange, but the 46-year-old apologised to the official ahead of Wednesday's league trip to Chelsea.
"I will accept that charge. Watching my behaviour afterwards on video, I need to accept the charge from the FA," Pochettino told a news conference.
"I need to apologise to Mike Dean, I can't behave that way. It's not the way to behave and I'm going to accept the charge.
"My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all the officials."
Pochettino, who faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban, would not reveal what Dean said to him which appeared to provoke the reaction.
"All that happened on the pitch stays on there. I think that is the most important, we need to accept that we are with our emotion," Pochettino added.
"It's not important, I don't take it personally. When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words. All that happened on the pitch, I'll never translate off it."
Meanwhile, midfielders Dele Alli (hamstring) and Eric Dier (tonsillitis) will miss the match at sixth-placed Chelsea.
Tottenham are on 60 points from 27 games in the league, six points behind leaders Liverpool and five behind champions Manchester City.
The loss dealt a blow to third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious exchange, but the 46-year-old apologised to the official ahead of Wednesday's league trip to Chelsea.
"I will accept that charge. Watching my behaviour afterwards on video, I need to accept the charge from the FA," Pochettino told a news conference.
"I need to apologise to Mike Dean, I can't behave that way. It's not the way to behave and I'm going to accept the charge.
"My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all the officials."
Pochettino, who faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban, would not reveal what Dean said to him which appeared to provoke the reaction.
"All that happened on the pitch stays on there. I think that is the most important, we need to accept that we are with our emotion," Pochettino added.
"It's not important, I don't take it personally. When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words. All that happened on the pitch, I'll never translate off it."
Meanwhile, midfielders Dele Alli (hamstring) and Eric Dier (tonsillitis) will miss the match at sixth-placed Chelsea.
Tottenham are on 60 points from 27 games in the league, six points behind leaders Liverpool and five behind champions Manchester City.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SorryNotSorry: Indian Companies Trying to Make Quick Buck Off IAF Strike is Plain Crass
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Surgical Strike 2.0: Five Aerial Vehicles Which The Indian Armed Forces Can Call up if Needed to Protect The Borders
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results