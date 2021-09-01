Transfer Deadline Day: 15 Biggest Transfers Across European Leagues

The most flabbergasting summer transfer window of all time ended on Tuesday, August 31, with a bang with numerous last day signings still making noises on different social media platforms. While Tuesday marked the closing of the summer window in most of the European leagues, including La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, the Russian and Turkish leagues have extended the transfer window into September.

And, here is this story we will take a look at the 15 biggest transfers on the deadline day of the summer window:

Antoine Griezmann

French striker Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday made a shock return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on loan for a season with an option to extend it by a year. Griezmann, who scored 133 goals for Atletico Madrid in his first stint, had joined Barcelona in 2019.

Luuk de Jong

After offloading Griezmann, Barcelona made a sensational transfer on deadline day by signing Luuk De Jong from Sevilla on a season-long loan. While Barca will not pay any loan fee for the 31-year-old striker, they will pay De Jong’s wages.

Daniel James

After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Premier League giants Manchester United let go of Wales winger Daniel James. Leeds United signed James for a fee believed to be £25m.

Nuno Mendes

Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint Germain have signed 19-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP on a season-long loan with a buy-in option.

Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez has joined European champions Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for a £3.4m loan fee. The Premier League side will also have an option to purchase him in the next transfer window for £30m.

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on a five-year deal and they reportedly paid 3 1 million euros in the initial fee.

Emerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur has acquired the services of Emerson Royal from Barcelona for $30 million.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal has signed Japanese footballer Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for $20 million.

Santiago Munoz

Newcastle have signed Mexican forward Santiago Munoz from Mexican club Santos Laguna on a loan deal.

Moise Kean

Juventus have signed promising striker Moise Kean on a two-year loan deal worth €7 million from Everton.

Ilaix Moriba

RB Leipzig has signed Ilaix Moriba for $19 million from Barcelona to replace their captain Marcel Sabitzer.

Mohamed Ihattaren

Serie A giants Juventus paid over $6 million to acquire the services of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV and then loaned him out to Sampdoria.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has been signed by Premier League side Brighton for a fee of over $21 million from Getafe.

Marin Pongracic

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has signed centre back Marin Pongracic on loan from VfL Wolfsburg with an option to purchase him.

Matthew Hoppe

American striker Matthew Hoppe has joined the Spanish team Mallorca from Schalke for a reported transfer fee of €3 million.

