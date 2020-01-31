Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal Sign Southampton Defender Cedric Soares on Loan
Arsenal signed Portugal defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.
Cedric Soares (Photo Credit: Arsenal/Twitter)
London: Arsenal announced the signing of Portugal defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season on Friday.
The 28-year-old will be out of contract in June, having made more than 100 appearances for the Saints since joining them from Sporting Lisbon in 2015.
Right-back Soares, who had a loan spell at Inter Milan last season, is currently recovering from a knee problem, so his debut for the Gunners could be delayed until after the winter break.
Arsenal technical director Edu said on the club website: "Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.
"He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality."
He’s our Cedric! ✅
Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.
👋 @OficialCedric pic.twitter.com/U6SSYKDSJU
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2020
Southampton had brought in Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham as cover.
"The club would like to thank Cedric for all his efforts during his time with the club and wish him luck for the rest of the campaign," a Southampton statement read.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First to Clock 200 Million Instagram Followers Ahead of Ariana Grande
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2