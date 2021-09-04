Transfer Deadline Day: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane - 15 Biggest Deals From Chaotic 2021 Summer Window

The 2021 summer transfer was undoubtedly the most chaotic, wild and astonishing window we have ever seen in football. The two greatest players of modern football – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – have switched sides. While Manchester United fans celebrated Ronaldo’s homecoming in the last week of the transfer window, the Ligue 1 fans were delighted to see Messi in Paris.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was the biggest spender in this window. However, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that created the most buzz on the internet with their signing -be it five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, 2018 World Cup winner Raphael Varane or the England sensation Jadon Sancho.

Man United’s rival Chelsea and Man City were also busy. While City added Jack Grealish to their squad, Chelsea brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, in France, Ligue 1 giants brought Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi to their squad amongst others.

Here are the 15 most talked-about signings from the 2021 summer transfer window:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United resigned their legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Serie A giants Juventus for €15m initial fee plus €8million in add-ons. Just 24 hours before United confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Juve, Ronaldo was rumoured to be heading to Etihad Stadium. And, perhaps it’s CR7’s fairytale return to the Red Devils that this deal has created so much buzz on the internet.

Lionel Messi

Another high profiled transfer was PSG locking Lionel Messi for free from Barcelona. The Argentine striker was forced to move on from the only club he has ever known due to Barcelona’s ridiculous wage bill and La Liga’s financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea has resigned Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in another Premier League reunion for €115m.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United has signed an able winger in England’s Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have brought him to Old Trafford for €85m from Borussia Dortmund.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish was signed by Premier League champions Manchester City for £100m from Aston Villa.

Antoine Griezmann

In another fairytale reunion, Antoine Griezmann has returned to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on a loan deal.

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid for €41m.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris Saint Germain from AC Milan on free transfer.

Sergio Ramos

In another high profile deal, Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid on a free transfer to join PSG.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was signed by PSG for €70m from Inter Milan.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano signed with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig for €42.5m.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool for PSG on free transfer.

David Alaba

David Alba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for free.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was signed by Barcelona from Lyon for free.

