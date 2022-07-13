Transfer New: Barcelona's Francisco Trincao to Go on Loan to Sporting CP

Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao will be joining Portugal’s Sporting Club on the loan until 30 June 2023. The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires.

“FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal have reached an agreement on the loan of Francisco Trincao until 30 June 2023. The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires,” Barcelona said in a statement.

There are no details provided of the purchase option but reports have suggested the total cost could be around 10 million euros with Barcelona also retaining 50 per cent of any future sale.

Trincao spent last season on loan at Wolves but the Premier League side opted against signing him permanently and he now gets another challenge back in Portugal.

After signing the deal the 22-year-old told Sporting’s website, “I’m really happy to be here, it’s what I’ve been wanting for some time and it’s finally come true.”

“I believe that I have grown a lot in recent years and that will help me already this season,” he said, adding, “I want to continue to evolve and give my best in each training session and in each game. I will give everything for Sporting to do the best I can.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

